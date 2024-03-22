Eureka County

Eureka, Nevada

SNOW REMOVAL EQUIPMENT STORAGE BUILDING & WINDSOCKS PROJECT

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

INVITATION FOR APPLICATIONS

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Snow Removal Equipment Storage Building & Windsocks Project will be received by Eureka County Public Works until 11:00 AM local time on April 15, 2024, at the Eureka County Public Works office at 701 S. Main St. in Eureka, Nevada, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read at 11:05 AM local time.

Electronic copies of the Bidding Documents may be examined and obtained online by visiting the digital plan room located at www.lumosinc.com/planroom. Electronic copies of the Bidding Documents will become available at 11:00 AM local time on March 22, 2024.

A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at 11:00 AM local time on April 5, 2024, at the Eureka County Airport located in Eureka, Nevada 89316 for preliminary project discussions.

DESCRIPTION OF WORK

The project is located at the Eureka County Airport. The primary scope of work consists of construction of a 1,600 square foot metal building and installation of two lighted windsocks. Other project elements in support of the primary scope include site grading, AC paving, PCC flatwork, installation of bollards, a water service, electrical lines, riprap apron, sand/oil separator, stormwater infiltration system, and other miscellaneous site work.

ESTIMATED PROJECT COST

The engineer’s opinion of probable cost for the Project is $700,000.

ESTIMATED PROJECT TIMEFRAME

The Work will be substantially completed on or before September 30th, and completed and ready for final payment in accordance with the Contract Documents on or before October 31, 2024.

BID CONDITIONS

Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

This proposal to the Owner is irrevocable for a period of 60 days after the date of the bid opening. The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids. The Owner reserves the right to waive informalities, non-conformities, and irregularities. Omission or improper completion of any or all the required bidding documents may be considered as a reason for rejection of the Bid.

The Bidder must take affirmative steps to assure that disadvantaged businesses are used when possible. The Owner’s award of this contract is conditioned upon Bidder or Offer or satisfying the good faith effort requirements of 49 CFR §26.53.

Certain mandatory federal requirements apply to this solicitation and will be made a part of any contract awarded: