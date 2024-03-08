State Treasurer’s Office accepting applications for the 2024 Kenny C. Guinn Memorial Scholarship

CARSON CITY — Today, the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office announced that it is accepting applications for the 2024 Kenny C. Guinn Memorial Scholarship, which awards $5,000 scholarships to four college students across Nevada who are working towards becoming an educator.

The Kenny C. Guinn Memorial Scholarship was created in 2011 and has provided scholarships each year to exemplary Nevada college students who are working towards advancing public education in the State.

To be eligible to receive the scholarship, a student must:

Have received the Millennium Scholarship;

Must be entering his or her senior year of study at either the University of Nevada Reno, the University of Nevada Las Vegas, Great Basin College, Nevada State University, Western Governor University, Touro University, or any other college or university in Nevada that awards a bachelor’s degree in education.

Must be entering his or her senior year of study at either the University of Nevada Reno, the University of Nevada Las Vegas, Great Basin College, Nevada State University, Western Governor University, Touro University, or any other college or university in Nevada that awards a bachelor’s degree in education. Have a declared major leading to licensure in elementary education or secondary education;

Maintain a college grade point average of not less than 3.5 on a 4.0 grading scale or a commensurate level of academic achievement provided to and verified by the College Savings Board for students enrolled at an educational institution that does not calculate the grade point average;

Have a written, stated commitment to teaching in Nevada following graduation; and

Have a demonstrated record of community service.

To be considered for the scholarship award, students must apply to the State Treasurer’s Office by Monday, April 1, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. (PST).

The scholarship application can be found at bit.ly/NVigateMemorialFor more information, please contact the Millennium Scholarship office at millenniumscholars@nevadatreasurer.gov or call (702) 486-3383.