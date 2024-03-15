The moving target for who gets hammered for being ‘insensitive’

In the completely subjective war of words in modern American culture, it’s interesting to note who gets clubbed for being “insensitive” and who gets a pass.

Consider Patrick Boylan, a regent for NSHE – the Nevada System of Higher Education. I don’t know Mr. Boyland, so please don’t mistake this essay as a complete endorsement of him. All I really know about him is contained in an excellent article from the Nevada Independent on a dust up over his choice of words on trans gender athletes.

According to the story, he referred to female trans athletes as “men masquerading as women.” That brought the wrath of the liberal establishment down upon him.

For example, it led fellow Regent Michelee Cruz-Crawford (now running for Senate District 1 in North Las Vegas as a Democrat) to say: “Anyone that says hurtful things to the community should not be in office.”

That’s quite the standard. And by it fellow Democrat Joe Biden should be thrown out of office for calling during the State of the Union address that Venezuelan undocumented immigrant accused of killing nursing student Layken Riley was an “illegal.”

How could the president use such hurtful language? He said “illegal” not “undocumented.” How hurtful. And he’s unrepentant. Given the opportunity to clarify, he doubled down the next morning and said that Layken’s alleged killer was in the country and he shouldn’t have been.

Yet, Biden’s not getting the Boylen treatment. Still waiting for Cruz-Crawford (and all Nevada Democrats, for that matter) to call on Mr. Biden to resign.

JUICED JOE?

Forgive me for indulging in rank speculation, but with a number of commentators saying that President Joe Biden must have been amped up on a foreign substance during the State of the Union address, it reminded me of a golfing friend of mine in Las Vegas.

Aside from being a thoroughly addicted weekend golfer, his day job was as a GP. And through a series of contacts, he became a doctor for casino entertainment venues. The gig included being on call for stars performing in the big venues. They ranged from country & western singers (I think they were his favorite) to rock and roll bands and everything in between.

Sometimes entertainers would show up for a performance complaining of a sore throat, or feeling a little down. My doctor friend – within the constraints of the law – would do what he could to help. I remember him telling me that B-12 shots were rather routine.

Anyway, that got me thinking about all the speculation about the uncharacteristically strong performance Biden gave at the SOTU. He trotted in and trotted out. Not his usual shuffling and looking like a confused senior trying to find the nearest restroom.

By all accounts – friend and foe – it was a remarkable contrast, I will give the conspiracy theorists that, but I won’t go full conspiracy on this one. Could he have been juiced with some of the stuff in Hunter’s medicine cabinet? In that 81-year-old body? I wouldn’t think so.

But he might have received a little help from someone like my old golfing pal.

Just a thought.

THE TRAIN

The Nevada Northern Railway Museum in Ely celebrates his 40th birthday this Memorial Day. Congrats to the good folks there. I’ve ridden the train many times and there are a bunch of special rides planned this year. Look ‘em up on Google and make it a point to head to Ely. One of Nevada’s finest towns.

ONE MORE THING

— Just when I’m losing faith in society, I see a little old lady smile and give up her seat for a pregnant man with a beard.

(Sherman R. Frederick is a longtime Nevada writer and a member of the Nevada Press Association’s Hall of Fame. He can be reached at ShermFrederick@gmail.com.)