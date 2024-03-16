Vandals girls track take first in several events at Fallon meet

The Eureka High School track team competed in the Fernley League Meet on Saturday, March 9.

For the girls, the 4×100 relay team of juniors Bailey Bradshaw and Megan Johnson and freshmen Victoria Hage and Brooke Watts took first place with a time of 55.29 seconds.

The 4×800 team, featuring freshmen Hanna Clark and Trinity Hodson, sophomore Jenna Rosener and junior Dresilla Owusu, took first place with a time of 14:27.58.

Johnson also took first in the triple jump with a distance of 32 feet 4 inches and finished third in the long jump, clearing 14-00.50.

Watts took second in the 300-meter hurdes, finishing in 55.32. She also finished second in the high jump, clearing 4-06.00.

Freshman Victoria Hage sprinted the 100 meters in 14.16 seconds, finishing in third place at the meet. Hage also took third in the triple jump with a distance of 30-05.50.

On the boys’ side, sophomore Joseph Minoletti finished fourth at the meet in the 1600 meters with a time of 5:23.98 seconds. Minoletti also came in a solid fifth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:26.25.

Full results are available at Athletic.net.

The next meet will be in Dayton for the Dust Devil Invite on Friday, March 15. The team then heads to Fallon for a meet on March 23.