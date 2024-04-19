Central Nevada Health District offers clinic services

Central Nevada Health District, located at 5043 Tenabo Avenue, will offer services on the fourth Thursday of every month except July.

Services include children and adult vaccinations, such as all required childhood immunizations for VFC/317 eligible patients only (uninsured, underinsured, Medicaid and American Indian/Alaskan Native). Also available are sexual and reproductive health services like Pap smears/cervical cancer screening, birth control (no IUDs or implants), emergency contraception, urine pregnancy tests and STI screening and testing.

To make an appointment, call (775) 867-8181. Dates available for appointments are April 25, May 23, June 27, Aug. 22, Sept. 26 and Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can also be made by emailing Krystal.Babcock@centralnevadahd.org, Amber.Edwards@centralnevadahd.org, or Desiree.Reeves@centralnevadahd.org.

Dates are weather-dependent and are subject to change.

The clinic will also be hosting a health fair May 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food and drinks will be provided. This event will include free health screenings, blood pressure checks and weights.