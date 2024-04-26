Eureka County Fair hosts Quilt Block Challenge 2024

The Eureka County Fair organization is hosting its annual Quilt Block Challenge. Mindy Filippini assembled the quilt and Connie Bailey quilted it. Last year’s finished quilt is currently on display in the Country Cottage. The board will choose an organization, then the quilt will be raffled off at this year’s fair. The proceeds will go to the selected organization.

For this year’s challenge, fabric kits can be purchased from Mindy Filippini, Dorothy Rowley or the Country Cottage. The eligible age categories are junior (10-17) and adult. Contestants may enter the challenge by completing an entry form at the county website and paying the $5 entry fee. Forms and fees can be submitted online or in person to Filippini or Rowley.

Photo courtesy of Country Cottage

2023 Quilt



At the time of entry, each contestant will receive a packet of fabric for one quilt block. Blocks must be 9 ½” square. The contest is limited to 30 people and is first-come, first-served. Each contestant is limited to one block. Extra fabric can be used to create more blocks and can be donated to the Eureka County Fair in order to help finish the quilt. Completed blocks must be turned in no later than Aug. 7 at 4 p.m. to the Eureka County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall.

Contestants may use an established pattern or create an original design. Not all the pieces provided have to be used, but no additional fabric can be added. The block must not be quilted and should not have an outer border.

Blocks entered will become property of the Eureka County Fair and will be displayed during the fair. The blocks will be judged, and ribbons and premium awards will be given to first, second and third places.

A finished quilt will be assembled using blocks selected by the exhibits committee. The quilt will then be put on display at the Eureka County Fair of 2025 and raffled/auctioned off in the same way as this year. Proceeds raised will go toward a “worthy cause/organization within Eureka County” of the board’s choice.