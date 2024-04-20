Eureka County hosts photo contest

Eureka County is holding a spring photo contest to showcase the beauty of the county. Photos should depict life in the county during the spring and must have been taken within the last 12 months. Submissions will be accepted from April 4 to April 30 through Facebook Messenger or email at community@eurekacountynv.gov. Photos must be in PNG or JPG form. The contest is open to everyone, up to 10 photos per person, one winner per contest. Entries will be judged on creativity, composition, technical skill, relevance to the theme and emotional impact. The top entries will be selected internally, and then winners will be determined based on social media votes and announced in e-newsletters and social media.

By submitting photos, participants agree to allow Eureka County to use the images without fees.

The prizes are as follows:

1st Place: $100 gift certificate, $25 Eureka Depot gift card, social media mention, county e-newsletter feature and placement on the website

2nd Place: $75 gift certificate, social media mention and a county e-newsletter feature

3rd Place: $25 gift certificate, social media mention and a county e-newsletter feature

Chair’s Choice and Student Winner: Social media mention