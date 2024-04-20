Eureka County offers free dump days for residents in May

Eureka County will offer free dump days for all residents every Saturday in May during landfill operating hours. The Eureka Landfill and Crescent Valley Laydown Yard are open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The landfills will accept organic waste, appliances, scrap metal, tires, car bodies, construction debris, furniture, cement and dirt. Tires with rims will be charged $150 per tire.

All items must be separated. The landfills will not accept household waste, dead animals or hazardous waste.

The dates for this event are May 4, 11, 18 and 25.

For questions, contact Eureka at (775) 237-5372 or Crescent Valley at (775) 468-0326.