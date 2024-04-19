Eureka County sports update

The Eureka High School varsity baseball team traveled to Wells to play a non-conference double header April 12. Unfortunately, the Vandals lost both games, 15-12 and 13-12.

They played Wells High School again in a home non-conference game on April 17 and lost to Wells again, 15-0.

The Vandals will host Tonopah in a home non-conference game on April 20 at 11 a.m.

Eureka High School held the annual Eureka High School Track Invitational on April 12.

Thirteen teams competed in the invitational in 17 separate categories. Eureka placed second in men’s varsity and fourth in women’s varsity.

The men’s varsity team placed in the top five in the following categories:

100 Meters

Donovan Mears – 2nd place, 11.5

200 Meters

Donovan Mears – 2nd place, 24.5

Nathan Tudor – 3rd place, 25.2

400 Meters

Nathan Tudor – 2nd place, 59.7

1600 Meters

Liam Sullivan – 5th place, 5:45.1

3200 Meters

Russel Rowley – 3rd place, 13:09.3

110-Meter Hurdles 39”

David Sanders – 3rd place, 21.1

Alexander McKay– 3rd place, 21.1

300-Meter Hurdles 36”

Alexander McKay – 2nd place, 48.9

4 x 400 Relay

Eureka placed second with a time of 4:15.8. The relay team consisted of Zayne Hall, Wyatt Madalena, Eli Colver and Isaac Martinez.

4 x 800 Relay

Eureka placed second with a time of 10:51. The relay team consisted of Russell Rowley, Liam Sullivan, Hunter Pritchett and Thomas Mike.

Shot Put

Nicholas Blanco – 1st place, 38’

High Jump

David Sanders – 5th place, 5’2

Triple Jump

Donovan Mears – 5th place, 34’7.75

The women’s varsity team placed in the top five in the following categories:

100 Meters

Victoria Hage – 2nd place, 13.5

800 Meters

Bailey Bradshaw – 2nd place, 3:11.6

100-Meter Hurdles 33”

Shay Hooper – 3rd place, 20.0

300-Meter Hurdles 30”

Shay Hooper – 3rd place, 1:00.6

4 x 100 Relay

Eureka placed third with a time of 59.3. The relay team consisted of Bailey Bradshaw, Selma Owusu, Trinity Hodson and Drusilla Owusu.

Long Jump

Victoria Hage – 1st place, 14’2.5

Triple Jump

Victoria Hage – 1st place, 29’4