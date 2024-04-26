Eureka Sports Update

The Eureka High School varsity baseball team lost both non-conference home games against Tonopah on April 20, 9-3 and 26-9.

On April 23, the Vandals played Carlin High School in a home conference game and won, 22-3. This game put the Vandals first in the 1A Northern League. Next they play White Pine High School in a home game on Saturday, April 27.

The Eureka High School track and field team traveled to Spring Creek to participate in the Ward Coates Invitational. Twelve teams competed in the invitational in 18 separate categories. The men’s varsity team placed third overall and the women’s team placed second.

Results were as follows.

Men’s

400 Meter

Nathan Tudor – 3rd place

800 Meter

Joseph Minoletti – 2nd place

1600 Meter

Russell Rowley – 4th place

Men’s 3200 Meter

Russell Rowley – 4th

100-Meter Hurdles

Alexander McKay – 1st place

David Sanders – 5th place

300-Meter Hurdles

Alexander McKay – 3rd

4 x 400 Relay

2nd place

Shot Put

Nicholas Blanco – 3rd place

Long Jump

Donovan Mears – 3rd place

High Jump

Joseph Minoletti – 2nd place

Brody Minoletti – 3rd place

Brody Sweet – 4th place

Women’s

100 Meter

Victoria Hage – 1st place

200 Meter

Victoria Hage – 2nd place

400 Meter

Brooke Watts – 2nd place

Bailey Bradshaw – 4th place

800 Meter

Bailey Bradshaw –3rd place

Trinity Hodson – 5th place

100-Meter Hurdles

Shay Hooper – 2nd place

Brooke Watts – 5th place

300-Meter Hurdles

Brooke Watts – 3rd place

High Jump

Victoria Hage – 1st place

Brooke Watts – 2nd place