Eureka Sports Update

The Eureka High School varsity baseball team lost both non-conference home games against Tonopah on April 20, 9-3 and 26-9.
On April 23, the Vandals played Carlin High School in a home conference game and won, 22-3. This game put the Vandals first in the 1A Northern League. Next they play White Pine High School in a home game on Saturday, April 27.
The Eureka High School track and field team traveled to Spring Creek to participate in the Ward Coates Invitational. Twelve teams competed in the invitational in 18 separate categories. The men’s varsity team placed third overall and the women’s team placed second.
Results were as follows.
Men’s
400 Meter
Nathan Tudor – 3rd place
800 Meter
Joseph Minoletti – 2nd place
1600 Meter
Russell Rowley – 4th place
Men’s 3200 Meter
Russell Rowley – 4th
100-Meter Hurdles
Alexander McKay – 1st place
David Sanders – 5th place
300-Meter Hurdles
Alexander McKay – 3rd
4 x 400 Relay
2nd place
Shot Put
Nicholas Blanco – 3rd place
Long Jump
Donovan Mears – 3rd place
High Jump
Joseph Minoletti – 2nd place
Brody Minoletti – 3rd place
Brody Sweet – 4th place
Women’s
100 Meter
Victoria Hage – 1st place
200 Meter
Victoria Hage – 2nd place
400 Meter
Brooke Watts – 2nd place
Bailey Bradshaw – 4th place
800 Meter
Bailey Bradshaw –3rd place
Trinity Hodson – 5th place
100-Meter Hurdles
Shay Hooper – 2nd place
Brooke Watts – 5th place
300-Meter Hurdles
Brooke Watts – 3rd place
High Jump
Victoria Hage – 1st place
Brooke Watts – 2nd place
Leave a Reply