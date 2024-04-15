The Ely District Bureau of Land Management currently has firewood-cutting permits available for purchase.

To purchase a permit online, visit https://forestproducts.blm.gov/ and select “Nevada.” Then, select the Bristlecone or Caliente Field Office and select “fuelwood.”

Complete and submit the application and enter your credit/debit card information. After your payment is processed, you will receive an email with maps, stipulations, tags and documentation you will need to safely cut and remove wood from BLM-managed land. All purchased permits are final. No refunds will be issued.

Permits are also available for purchase via telephone by calling the Ely District Office at (775) 289-1800 or the Caliente Field Office at (775) 726-8100. Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.