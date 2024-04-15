First 5 Nevada launches resource website for families of young children

In recognition of the “Week of the Young Child,” The Children’s Cabinet announced the launch of the First 5 Nevada campaign, which includes a new website, First5Nevada.org, and eligibility portal.

This initiative aims to transform the landscape of providing equitable access to parents and families to programs and services for children from prenatal to 5 years of age, to help ensure that all families in Nevada have access to the resources and supports they need to help their children grow and thrive.

A multitude of programs and services are offered throughout Nevada, but it can be difficult for families to know what is out there and what they do, or do not, qualify for. This site, which will be coupled with a statewide marketing and outreach campaign, is meant to serve as a centralized location for programs, services and resources to help families find what they need, when they need it, based on their individual circumstances.

Families will be able to quickly identify programs, services, and resources available to them across the various sectors of the early childhood system. The site currently includes nearly 30 different programs provided by over 60 organizations throughout the state. The list of programs and services, as well as additional resources, will continue to be expanded, based on the needs of Nevada’s young children and families.

“The First 5 Nevada campaign represents a significant milestone for our state,” said Marty Elquist, department director, The Children’s Cabinet. “For too long, Nevada has lacked a comprehensive resource dedicated to the crucial first five years of a child’s life. Through this campaign we aim to raise awareness and emphasize the essential programs and services that support the optimal growth and development of our youngest residents.”

Through the First 5 Nevada campaign, engagement efforts will extend to parents, providers, elected officials, business and community leaders, and non-profit partners. By collaborating with these stakeholders, the campaign seeks to underscore the importance of early childhood and the long-term benefits it provides to communities across Nevada.

As part of the campaign’s launch, a series of outreach initiatives will be rolled out to engage stakeholders across the state, including parents, educators, policymakers, and community leaders. Through collaborative efforts and strategic partnerships, First 5 Nevada seeks to build a unified network of support dedicated to advancing early childhood education in Nevada.

The trademarked “Week of the Young Child,” established in 1971, serves as a platform to focus public attention on the needs of young children and their families. Recognizing that the early childhood years lay the foundation for success in school and later life, this week-long event serves as an impetus for discussions on how communities, states, and the nation can better meet the needs of all young children and their families.

“We invite all stakeholders to join us in this vital endeavor,” added Elquist. “Together, we can ensure that every child in Nevada has the opportunity to reach their full potential, starting from their earliest years.”

This campaign is supported with funding from the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), Child Care and Development Fund through the America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) administered by the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services Child Care and Development Program (Federal Grant #2021, G990232) and the Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five Initiative (PDG B-5) (Federal Grant #90TP099) administered by the Nevada Department of Education, Office of Early Learning and Development, sub-awarded to The Children’s Cabinet.For more information about the First 5 Nevada campaign and how to get involved, visit https://www.first5nevada.org or contact Info@First5Nevada.org.