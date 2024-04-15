Stolen vehicle recovered by sheriff’s office after brief search

A suspect is in custody following the recovery of a stolen vehicle by the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials reported that a utility flatbed truck belonging to Eureka County Public Works was stolen from where it was parked at Union Pass Road near State Route 278. The incident occurred on April 11 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The sheriff’s office reported at 4:45 p.m. that the vehicle was recovered and a suspect was in custody.

The sheriff’s office will provide more details in the coming days.