Track athletes compete at Big George

The Eureka High School track & field team participated in the Big George Invitational on Saturday, April 6.

For the boys, Freshman Liam Sullivan earned a personal record in the 800 meters with a time of 2 minutes 34.79 seconds. Meanwhile, four athletes PR’d in the 1600 meters: sophomore Joseph Minoletti (5:03.66), freshman Rusell Rowley (5:22.36), freshman Liam Sullivan (5:35.58), and junior David Sanders (6:06.88).

Rowley also earned a PR in the 3200 meters, finishing in 12:10.67.

Sanders PR’d in the 110m hurdles (21.72 seconds) and 300m hurdles (53.56).

Junior Bryan Hage earned a PR in the triple jump with a distance of 31 feet 10.25 inches.

For the girls, freshman Victoria Hage earned a PR in the 100 meters with a time of 13.72. Hage also PR’d in the long jump with a distance of 14’11.00.

Freshman Trinity Hodson ran the 400 meters in 1:22.54 for a PR. In the 800 meters, freshman Shay Hooper (3:17.07) and junior Micah Hooper (4:06.00) earned PRs.

The team is hosting a meet in Eureka April 12-13 and competes at the Ward Coates Invitational on Friday, April 19.

The Eureka High School varsity baseball team lost both their away non-conference games against Wells High School. The scores were 16-5 and 10-0, respectively.

Their next game is a home non-conference game against Wells High School on April 17.