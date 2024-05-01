$1.1 million approved to support workforce training in manufacturing and auto/diesel at Truckee Meadows Community College

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) Board approved $1,125,000 from the Workforce Innovations for a New Nevada (WINN) fund to support industry-led workforce training programs that will bolster training in manufacturing and auto/diesel at Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC).

“With this new funding, we’re delivering targeted workforce training to meet the evolving needs of key industries in our state,” said Governor Joe Lombardo. “Nevadans across the state will benefit from this funding and these strategic training programs.”

The latest round of WINN funding will help operate these two programs:

· TMCC will receive $300,000 for an Accelerated Early College Machining Program that will expand access and modernize equipment integral to the program and the workplace. Funding will reach as many as 17 students. There are 35 machining jobs at Gyford Décor, Advanced Precision, Inc., Legacy CNC and Hamilton Company.

· TMCC will receive $825,000 for an Accelerated Early College Auto/Diesel Program that will train students through a series of industry-driven certifications and TMCC program pathways. Northern Nevada has an expansive network of transportation services, warehousing, construction, and mining that all benefit from trained and skilled diesel technicians. There are 1,710 jobs at Velocity Truck Centers, Freightliner, Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment, Empire CAT Southwest, Pape Group Transportation/Diesel, Silver State and Corwin Buick Cadillac.