Welcome to the 2024 Primary Election Special. These pages introduce candidates in competitive races on the primary ballot this year. The messages come directly from the candidates, and we are grateful to the campaigns that took the time to provide profiles for this special. For those candidates who did not send us a profile, we pulled information directly from campaign websites, if available. We did this for you, the voter, to get to know as many of the candidates as possible. We made multiple attempts to reach all campaigns, but there were a few that we could not reach or find information on.

We hope this information provides a starting point for you as you prepare to vote in the upcoming primary. We encourage all to study the issues and candidates. We invite you to visit campaign websites and talk to candidates directly to understand how they might govern if elected. Then make your voice heard, and vote!