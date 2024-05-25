BLM issues analysis for proposed gold mine expansion in eastern Nevada

ELY – The Bureau of Land Management has issued its final environmental impact statement (EIS) analyzing the potential effect of the proposed expansion of the Bald Mountain gold mine in eastern Nevada. The expansion, proposed by KG Mining (Bald Mountain) Inc., would add nearly 4,000 acres to the existing open-pit gold mine operation and extend the life of the mine by 11 years.

The BLM’s preferred alternative was developed in close coordination with the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW). It minimizes and avoids impacts to existing mule deer migration corridors within the expansion area and provides mitigation measures for impacts to Greater Sage Grouse.

“The BLM is committed to multiple use management, including the responsible development of mineral resources and the protection of wildlife and their habitat,” said BLM Ely District Manager Robbie McAboy. “We were pleased to work with NDOW and KG Mining to refine an alternative that provides important protections for mule deer migration corridors and sage grouse habitat.”

The final EIS publishes in the Federal Register tomorrow, initiating a 30-day availability period.

The Bald Mountain mine is in White Pine County, approximately 60 miles southeast of Elko and 60 miles northwest of Ely. The final EIS follows publication of the draft environmental impact statement on August 17, 2023, which began a 45-day public review and comment period. Comments received on the draft environmental impact statement were considered and incorporated, as appropriate, into the final environmental impact statement. KG Mining’s proposal is known as the Bald Mountain Mine Plan of Operations Amendment #6 Juniper Project.

The FEIS and other relevant documents are available at the BLM National NEPA Register. For more information, contact Greg Gresh, Planning and Environmental Specialist, at 775-289-1809 or ggresh@blm.gov.