Eureka County Juvenile Probation hosts mother-daughter circle

Eureka County Juvenile Probation recently hosted its First Annual Mother’s Day Mother-Daughter Circle.

Local mothers and daughters came together to build positive relationships while engaging in a fun activity. Facilitator Irma Davila presented healthy ways to communicate while collaborating on a healthy communication vision board.

According to the One Circle Foundation, “Mothers or female caregivers and their daughters join together in combined and age-appropriate groups to strengthen their bonds through shared listening, creative expression and skill building. ‘Heart of the Matter’ promotes empathy, communication skills, stress reduction, setting limits and honoring boundaries, exploring meanings and messages about female identity, identifying relationship accountability and experiencing affirmation together and within their broader female community.”

Pictured left to right: Aryanna Tognotti, Maria Painter, Mya Tognotti, Gina DeValera, Maycie Brown, Jessica Santoyo, Evelyn Santoyo, Magdalena Davila, June Calister and Jaylene Calister



Davila is also the coordinator for another support group for young girls in Eureka. Girls Circle provides a safe space for girls ages 11-16 to navigate their way through common issues encountered by their age group.

Basketball, soccer, T-ball, baseball, softball, the Eureka High School Grad Night Party and an outstanding dance program are just a few of the various activities the Eureka County Juvenile Probation Department uses to engage youth. They also have a program for toddlers, ages one and a half to three, called Little Roots. It is a nature-inspired curriculum, focused on strengthening gross and fine motor skills, creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving and personal growth

Juvenile probation officer Steve Zimmerman and Davila work tirelessly year round to ensure children of all ages are provided with motivating programs within a safe environment. They do this in addition to their full-time juvenile probation officer obligations. Their success with these programs is evidenced by the sheer number of participating children year after year. It’s not uncommon to see many, if not most, of Eureka’s children on the soccer field during summer or on the baseball diamond in spring.

Be sure to check out their website, Eurekacounty.gov, to see a full list of programs offered.