The Eureka High School track and field team traveled to Winnemucca on April 27 to participate in the Lowry Invitational.

The team placed 8th overall in the invitational after competing in 18 separate categories.

Brooke Watts placed 3rd in the women’s varsity 400 meter race.

The team travels to Ely next to compete in the White Pine Invitational on May 3rd.