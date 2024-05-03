Fire restrictions in effect, shed hunting season open

The BLM has issued a 2024 Fire Protection Order that prohibits specific fire-related activities on all BLM-managed land in Nevada. This order will be in effect from Wednesday, May 1 to October 31, 2024.

The order prohibits the use of fireworks, explosive materials (including exploding targets) and steel-component ammunition. Any person found violating this order will be subject to a fine and held responsible for any resulting fire suppression and/or rehabilitation costs.

“Spring showers have grown an abundance of grass across Nevada, which is now drying out and becoming susceptible to ignition,” said Brock Uhlig, BLM Nevada Fire Management Officer. “These conditions present a major risk for destructive wildfires.”

For information regarding Nevada’s wildfires, restrictions and prevention, visit https://www.nevadafireinfo.org/.

Shed antler hunting season opened May 1 in Elko, Eureka, Lander, Lincoln, Nye and White Pine counties. The season ends June 30. A Nevada Department of Wildlife shed hunter collection certification is required, per state law.

The certification can be applied for on NDOW’s website for free and takes about 30 minutes to obtain. Each year requires re-registration.