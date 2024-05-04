Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners to set big game tag quotas for 2024-2025 hunting season

RENO – The Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners is scheduled to set big game tag quotas for the upcoming 2024-2025 hunting season during the May 3 and May 4 Commission meeting in Reno.

The nine-member board will determine final quotas after reviewing the Nevada Department of Wildlife’s recommendations and hearing input from County Advisory Boards and members of the public.

Each of Nevada’s 17 counties has a County Advisory Board (CAB) to manage wildlife. Many CAB meetings occur next week, April 29 – May 1, ahead of the May Commission meeting and serve as important platforms for the public and stakeholders to voice their opinions and concerns regarding the proposed quotas at a local level. The Department of Wildlife strongly encourages the public to participate and provide feedback during this decision-making process to ensure their voices are heard.

Detailed information regarding all local CAB meetings and the May commission meeting can be found by scrolling down to the “Future Meetings” section of the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commission website: https://nvboardofwildlife.org/.