Nevada Old-Time Fiddlers’ Contest returns to Eureka

The 2024 Nevada Old-Time Fiddlers’ Contest is returning to the Eureka Opera House on May 17-18. The contest is in its eighth season in Eureka, having moved from Wells, Nevada, in 2016 thanks to the instigation of former Eureka resident and fiddler Claire Morrow. Friday night’s activities include a “hot fiddle” contest, twin fiddling exhibition and entertainment by this year’s judges, Eric Anderson, Pat Scott, and Eliza Beck. The evening will end with a jam session for all musicians. No tickets are required, but there is a general admission fee each day of $5.00.

Courtesy Photo

Old-time fiddling has its roots in the folk dance music of the British Isles and Scandinavia. It was brought to the American colonies by immigrants during the 17th and 18th centuries and spread across the United States by violin-playing pioneers. The instrument was easily transportable and could be used for square dances or evenings around a campfire. Violins use strings, but fiddles use “strangs.”

The competition begins on Saturday morning at 7:30 with contestant registration. Age groups include kids under eight years to adults over 70 years. Contestants must play a hoedown, waltz and dance tune of choice (such as a polka) within a five-minute time frame. Awards and prize money will be given to the top five finishers in each age division. Many participants compete in order to advance to the annual National Old-Time Fiddle Contest held every June in Weiser, Idaho.

Major donors to the Nevada Old-Time Fiddle Contest include the Eureka County Recreation Board, McEwen Mining, Back Country Horsemen of Northern Nevada and the Nevada Old-Time Fiddlers’ Association of Las Vegas. For further information, contact Kim Russell at kim50now@yahho.com.