Old explosives found and detonated in Crescent Valley

On Monday, April 22 the Eureka County Communications Center received a call about possible explosives found in a remote part of unincorporated Crescent Valley. The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office and a sergeant responded to the call and confirmed an unknown amount of aged dynamite was present. (Courtesy Photo)



The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) responded to the call and confirmed an unknown amount of aged dynamite was present.

ECSO contacted the Elko Regional Bomb Squad for assessment. Upon arriving, they determined it was necessary to detonate in place due to the unknown amount of explosives.

ECSO, Crescent Valley Fire, Eureka County EMS and the Elko Regional Bomb Squad were all on scene when the dynamite was detonated. The area was then determined to be safe.

ECSO thanked Eureka County EMS, Crescent Valley Fire, Beowawe Fire and the Elko Regional Bomb Squad for their assistance during this call.

Footage of the detonation can be found on the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.