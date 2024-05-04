Residents of eastern Nevada urged to prepare for wildfire season

ELY – A Bureau of Land Management fire official Wednesday advised eastern Nevada residents to prepare their home and property for the advent of wildfire season.

BLM Ely District Fire Management Officer Tye Petersen said the time to prepare is now and offered a few simple tips to reduce homeowners’ fire risk, including clearing dense brush “to up to 30 feet from around the house and removing all dead vegetation. I also recommend trimming all lower branches on trees growing adjacent to the home to prevent fire from ‘laddering’ to the roof. Trim overhanging branches too and clean the gutters,” said Petersen.

Petersen likewise suggested installing spark arresters on all small engines and equipment and keeping flammable materials away from the house and garage and fire tools within easy reach.

