Advertising Account Manager – Four Weekly News Outlets

Do you enjoy building strong relationships? Are you passionate about helping businesses achieve their marketing goals? If so, we want to hear from you!

We’re seeking a driven and results-oriented Advertising Account Manager to join our team and play a key role in the success of our four community news outlets.

Responsibilities:

  • Develop and manage a portfolio of advertising accounts across our four weekly publications.
  • Prospect for new clients and build strong relationships with existing clients, understanding their unique advertising needs.
  • Create and present customized advertising solutions that align with client goals and budgets across print and digital platforms.
  • Negotiate and close advertising contracts, ensuring adherence to company pricing and terms.
  • Manage the entire advertising sales process, from initial contact to campaign completion.
  • Oversee the creation and execution of effective advertising campaigns.
  • Monitor campaign performance and provide detailed reports to clients, identifying opportunities for optimization.
  • Maintain a deep understanding of the local market, competitor landscape, and advertising trends.
  • Contribute to the development and implementation of strategic sales initiatives.

Qualifications:

  • Significant experience in advertising sales, preferably in the news industry.
  • Proven track record of exceeding sales targets.
  • Excellent communication, presentation, and negotiation skills.
  • Strong relationship-building and client management abilities.
  • Ability to work independently and manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.
  • Excellent time management and organizational skills.
  • Comfortable working remotely and utilizing cloud-based business tools.
  • A passion for the power of local advertising and its impact on businesses.
  • Reliable transportation and willing to travel.

Compensation and Benefits:

  • Generous commission structure with no caps on potential earnings and a draw system to cover living expenses as you begin.
  • Be part of a team that is passionate about local journalism.
  • Make a real difference in the success of local businesses.

Start Date:

July 9, 2024

To Apply: Please submit your resume and cover letter outlining your experience and qualifications to ben@nvcmedia.com. Qualified applicants will be contacted to schedule an interview.

