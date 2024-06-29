Boys and Girls Club possibility for Eureka

The Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows may open a new facility in Eureka. Mike Wurm, the club’s president and CEO, provided insight on the initial planning stages. He said, “The most important thing now is to follow the federal procurement process and pick a general contractor. Once we do that, we will be able draw down the funds from the state for the project. Funds are State of Nevada ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds designated by the governor and approved by the Finance Committee.”

ARPA was passed by Congress and signed into law on March 11, 2021. This act created the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund and the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund. Both funds were established to assist states with the COVID-19 recovery process.

Wurm further stated that, although the Eureka Boys and Girls Club has been in the planning stage for a couple of years, they do not have a schedule built out yet but hope to begin the process as soon as possible.

He noted, “The building is still in design but will be based on the needs of the community and the final amount of money raised. The intention is to meet the needs of preschool-aged children and school-aged children. It will be staffed by a combination of paid staff and volunteers, based on meeting needs and final building design.”

Mr. Wurm did not comment on a possible location for the Boys and Girls Club.