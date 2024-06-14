Call for Recreational Trails Program project pre-applications

CARSON CITY – Nevada Division of State Parks is currently accepting grant project pre-applications in anticipation of the 2025 Federal Highway Administration funding of the Recreational Trails Program (RTP). Submittal of a pre-application is required to determine project eligibility. Eligible pre-applicants will be invited to submit full applications this fall and to participate in the annual RTP proposal presentation meeting in December 2024.

RTP funding may be awarded to counties, municipalities, state and federal agencies, nonprofit organizations, and Native American tribal governments for the purpose of constructing and/or maintaining motorized and non-motorized outdoor recreational trails, trailhead amenities, and trailside signage. Funds can also be used to support outdoor education programs and eligible project planning and clearance activities. Previous RTP projects have included the development of the Sierra Vista Phase 2 in Washoe County, construction of the Summit Trail in Henderson, design and printing of Jarbidge Recreation Map, and environmental resource surveys for the Lamoille Summit Trail System in Elko.

RTP funding is limited to approximately $1.2 million per year. Allocation of funds will be competitively determined by the RTP Advisory Committee and State Parks Administration in December 2024, following the annual meeting and evaluation of proposed projects.

Please visit http://parks.nv.gov/about/grant-programs/recreational-trails-program to review RTP guidelines. Pre-applications may only be submitted through the State Parks Online Grant Portal, located at https://nvparks.webgrantscloud.com/. Paper copy or e-mail submissions will not be accepted.Pre-applications are due Friday, July 26, 2024. For questions related to the RTP pre-application or to request additional information about the program and upcoming webinar, please contact Elyse Jolly, Park & Recreation Program Manager, at 775-684-2775 or emjolly@parks.nv.gov or Katie Wellman, Grants & Projects Analyst, at 775-684-2784 or k.wellman@parks.nv.gov.