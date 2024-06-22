Checkmate: ‘No Tax On Tips’

By Sherman R. Frederick

Did you hear that big bang last week? That was Donald Trump slamming the door on the race for president in Nevada, and quite possibly key down-ballot races.

Mr. Trump in his appearance at Sunset Park three weeks ago in Las Vegas pledged that, if elected, he will work to exempt tips from being seen as taxable income. At first I thought that it was a spontaneous remark made in typical Trumpian style. But, I wrote at the time that, serious or not, it was a genius move.

Now it’s a movement that has taken on a life of its own.

All over the country people are writing “Vote For Trump” on receipts in which a tip is made. Trump has now incorporated the idea into his regular rally speeches. Republicans in Congress planned this week to introduce a “No Tax On Tips” bill in Congress.

Mr. Trump is already ahead in the polls in Nevada. This one issue will likely keep him there as a large chunk of Nevada’s workforce rely on tips for their livelihood.

But the surprising thing in all this is how the Democrats seem to be caught flat-footed.

The Culinary Union pooh-poohed the Trump comment right after he made it on that hot day at Sunset Park. Think about that.

The Culinary Union – against exempting tips from income?

In what universe does that make sense?

The Joe Biden campaign was no better prepared. So far no response, leaving vulnerable down-ballot folk like Sen. Jacky Rosen dangling in the wind.

What a mistake. They’re letting Team Trump march down the field on this issue with no resistance. I don’t see what it would hurt for Democrats to chime in – “me too!”

One of my Democrat friends who is active in state politics called Trump’s move “such pandering.”

She’s right, it may well be pandering. But unlike Biden’s pandering of forgiving student loans, the “No Tax On Tips” touches large swaths of American voters, rich and poor, old and young.

So, go ahead and call it pandering. But this, my friends, is some damn fine pandering.