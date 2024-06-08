Dirt bike crash involving minor highlights dangers of underage drinking and lack of safety gear

A graduation party over the weekend took a tragic turn when a minor was severely injured in a dirt bike crash. The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the incident, where they found the minor suffering from significant injuries.

According to reports, the minor was riding the dirt bike without a helmet or proper protective gear. The seriousness of the injuries necessitated an airlift to a trauma center.

Authorities are highlighting the role alcohol consumption may have played in the accident. The party involved minors who were allowed to consume alcohol with the apparent consent of their parents. While Nevada law (NRS 202) permits this, Sheriff Jesse Watts emphasized the dangers associated with underage drinking, stating that “incidents like this weekend can happen.”

Watts, in a Facebook post, lamented the preventable nature of the accident and urged parents to refrain from providing alcohol to minors. He also stressed the importance of wearing helmets and proper safety gear when operating dirt bikes.

The Sheriff offered well wishes for the minor’s recovery and expressed hope that their summer wouldn’t be “totally ruined by dumb choices the first day of summer vacation.”

The ECSO is calling for the community’s help in curbing underage drinking. Residents can report suspected violations anonymously through the ECSO app or by calling (775) 237-5330.