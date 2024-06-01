ECHS Student Council hosts cemetery trek

Members of Eureka County High School’s student council visited local cemeteries last week in observance of Memorial Day.

They planted American flags to remember the brave individuals who died serving our country. This is an annual excursion for students, many of whom have relatives who are serving, or have served, in the US military. Many students recount stories of bravery and patriotism shared by these relatives, but some students have a different story to tell of loss that comes into sharp focus on the last Monday of May each year. Natalie Gray is one of those students.

Natalie Gray, Aiden Cooley, Brooke Watts and Kylie Guiterrez visited local cemeteries last week in observance of Memorial Day.



Natalie’s great uncle was United States Army Sergeant Stanley William Tunall. He was born on June 5, 1945, and grew up on the family ranch in El Monte, California. His family lived during an era in Los Angeles County after World War II that no longer exists, a time when there were large tracts of land in the Eastern San Gabriel Valley that included dairy farms. Stan was born a farmer, a true dairyman at heart.

“Tiny,” as his family called him (he was 6’2”) became involved in 4-H at the age of 12. He served as the Los Angeles County 4-H Leader as well as the California State 4-H President. He started his herd of Holstein Friesian cattle with a 10-month old calf he named Fresno. During his nine-year association with the California 4-H Program, Stan grew Fresno and the rest of his cattle into a championship herd of over 30 prize-winning heifers and cows. Stan and the state champions in his herd were featured on the local television station during the Los Angeles County Fair one year. He was even able to meet Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale.

Stan attended Bishop Amat Memorial High School in La Puente, California. He continued his education in the Agricultural Department at Mount San Antonio College in the Eastern San Gabriel Valley. The US Army conscripted Stan in August 1966. Prior to this, Model Dairy in Fallon, Nevada, had reached out to him with an offer of work for both him and his prized herd. Word was out that Stan Tunall was a natural dairy farmer. He was set to move to Fallon upon return from his military service.

Stan completed both army basic training and infantry advanced individual training at Fort Polk, Louisiana. He deployed overseas to Vietnam in early 1967 as an Infantry Squad Leader in “C” Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division (Airmobile). During one particular combat action, with his unit under heavy enemy fire, he stood his ground and called in air strikes for his platoon leader.

Students planted American flags to remember the brave individuals who died serving our country.



Sergeant Stanley William Tunall, known to his friends as “Big Red,” died in a tragic accident on Oct. 26, 1967. Shortly following an airmobile return to the platoon base camp after an exhausting mission, a squad mate’s M-16 discharged during cleaning. The round from the rifle struck Stan, mortally wounding him. He was 22 years old.

Stan proved to those with whom he served that he would be “…the best darn soldier” they had. Letters from his company mates and officers attest to this. His chain-of-command recommended him for, and the army awarded him, two Bronze Star commendations for valor during his tour of duty. He was a Purple Heart recipient in addition to earning other campaign medals and the combat infantry badge.

Stan died in the uniform he wore while serving his country. His plan to own his own dairy farm died with him that sad day in the Vietnamese Province of Binh Dinh. His prized herd was sold, and his family was left to grieve the unimaginable loss of their only son and brother. They kept Stan’s very first calf, Fresno, and when she died, they buried her on the grounds of Mount San Antonio College, the final resting place of a little boy’s dream.

Fifty-seven years later, ECHS student council members and their advisor visited the graves of the fallen in Eureka County.

Those present were Amanda Rosener, student council advisor; Natalie Gray, vice president; Brooke Watts, secretary/sergeant-at-arms; Aiden Cooley, historian; Kylie Gutierrez, treasurer/school board representative and Mary Jane Hodson, ECHS employee.

Stan’s sister, Judy Tunall-Gray, remembers his death like it was yesterday. She views the placing of the flags as a sign of great respect for the fallen service men and women, a gesture of remembrance for families who have lost a child while in service to our country.