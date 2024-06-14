ECHS welcomes new principal

Eureka County High School staff and students will see a new face when the 2024-2025 school year begins on Aug. 19. John Glover, hailing from Gardnerville, Nevada, has been hired as the new principal.

Courtesy Photo

John Glover was hired as the new principal of Eureka County High School.

John grew up in Carson City, Nevada. After graduating from Carson High School, he attended the University of Nevada-Reno, obtaining his degree in secondary education and social studies. He played baseball for the Wolf Pack for four years as well.

Upon graduation from UNR in December of 2000, John began student teaching at Carson High School in the spring of 2001. In 2002, he began his teaching career at Douglas High School in Minden, Nevada. He taught world

history, U.S. History and government for 20 years. In 2023, he became the dean and the athletic director there.

John and his wife Kristi have two children. Daughter Emma, a junior at UNR, will graduate with a degree in secondary education. Son Ty will be a senior at Douglas High when school starts in the fall.

When asked why he wanted to continue his career in Eureka, John said, “I’ve been looking at possible teaching positions there for the last 10 years. When I heard the current principal was going to retire, I decided to apply.”

He is also an avid hunter and fisherman. He drew a bull elk tag this year and hopes to fill it while managing his new role as principal.

John brings a wealth of educational knowledge to the halls of Eureka County High School. That, coupled with his appreciation of the great outdoors, should make him feel right at home in the high desert of this small, central Nevada town.