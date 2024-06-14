ECSO and ENNTF execute Search Warrant of known drug house, leading to multiple arrests

Eureka County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives assigned to the Eastern Nevada Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant on a known drug house, which resulted in the arrest of multiple individuals, as part of a multi-county narcotics investigation.

On May 28, ECSO and ENNTF conducted a search warrant at 324 Frontier Street in Eureka. As a result, narcotics were found within the residence and the following arrests were made.

Richard Hill of Eureka for possession of controlled substance; sell, attempt to sell, transport controlled substance.

Summer Hauser of Eureka for possession of controlled substance; sell, attempt to sell, transport controlled substance.

Dawna Cain of Eureka for multiple counts of possession of methamphetamine.

Arresting these individuals is part of a multi-county investigation, spanning a-crossed all of Eastern Nevada.

“This investigation wouldn’t have been possible without the partnership of citizens who reported the activities of the residence and continuing to work with ECSO deputies through the conclusion of the case,” the office said in a statement.

“This case was furthered by the tireless and dedicated work of Detective Flanagan and the members of the Eastern Nevada Narcotics Task Force.”