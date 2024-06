The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office reported 1,353 total incidents in May. Of those, 737 were calls for service, and 616 were deputy-initiated activities.

There were 26 case reports. These included three coroner, six information, nine offense, five traffic crashes and three unclassified.

There were four arrests, which included three felonies and one misdemeanor, and 94 traffic stops, which included 27 citations and 67 warnings.