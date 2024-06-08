Eureka County Sheriff’s Office to host Cops N Kids

With school out and summer here, kids all over Eureka County know what that means. It’s time for the annual Cops N Kids picnic, hosted by the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office. Activities include a free barbecue lunch, water fun, games and music.

The celebration will be held in Crescent Valley on Wednesday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Crescent Valley Park.

Eureka will hold its own event on Friday, June 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the town park.

Enjoy a day of fun in the sun while you meet and mingle with fellow community members and Eureka County Sheriff’s Office personnel. Don’t forget your sunscreen.