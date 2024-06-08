Eureka Main Street hosts state officials at Meet and Greet

By Dana Lee Fruend

Thursday May 30, The Eureka Main Street organization hosted a meet and greet for Tom Burns, the Executive Director for the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED). The meet and greet was held at the Eureka County Courthouse commissioners chambers and the public was invited. Bussiness attending were, the Afterlife Antiques and Oddities Shop, Champs Fuel and Convenience store, Eureka Outdoor Tires, Eureka Restoration Enterprise, The Sundown Lodge and Johnny Fitzgerald Insurance.

Commissioner Rich McKay, Veronica Tognoni Shelley and Tom Burns, Director of GOED. Inside the Eureka Opera House.



Commissioner Rich McKay and a group of area businesses enjoyed learning about the many State projects and programs benefiting our rural communities. Mr.Burns said “ I am here to learn more about Eureka, your area, businesses and that my office, partners and resources are here to be of service to you.” Mr. Burns asked many questions about Eureka and its needs, plans and projects.

Then many questions from the area business were asked and answered. “It was a good exchange of information, I am glad I attended,” said Kristan Umina owner of the Afterlife Antiques and Oddities shop.”

Commissioner McKay said “This meeting and tour were very enjoyable, it was a good opportunity to meet Mr.Burns and hear what he had to say. It is always nice to meet in person with folks from the Governor’s Office, I feel very encouraged, especially about the new Eureka Main Street organization starting up here.

Governor Joe Lombardo appointed Tom Burns Nevada Governor’s of Economic Development (GOED) Executive Director on January 30th, 2023. The Nevada Main Street Program is under the umbrella of the GOED office.

Mr. Burns and his wife Shelley were treated to a walking tour of the town by Tourism Director Dana Lee Fruend and dinner at the Urban Cowboy with Eureka Main Street President Kristan Umina, Secretary Veronica Tognoni and Trina Machacek from the Eureka County Star.

For more information on GOED, go to: