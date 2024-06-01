High School Rodeo Results

By Bridgett Gray
The Nevada State High School Rodeo Association held its Finals Rodeo last week at the Humboldt County Fairgrounds in Winnemucca. Eureka County was well represented during the week-long competition. The results for the high school and junior high division are below.
High School
Quinn Filippini – 7th place, Boys Cutting
Grant Kiechler – 5th place, Steer Wrestling
Oliver Buchanan – 6th place, Tie-Down Roping
Reserve Champion for Trap Shoot
Scarlett Buchanan – Tied for 3rd place, Breakaway Roping
Reserve Champion for Goat Tying
Quil Filippini – Girls’ Rookie All-Around Champion
1st place – Pole Bending
3rd place – Barrel Racing
7th place – Girls Cutting
Leeah Osterhoudt – 6th place – Goat Tying
Reserve Rookie All-Around Champion
Junior High
Nicholas Bliss – State Champion, Rifle Shoot
Henry Buchanan
State All-Around Cowboy
State Champion Tie-Down Roping
State Champion Chute Dogging
State Champion Boys’ Goat Tying
3rd place – Team Roping
4th place – Ribbon Roping
Natalie Bliss
4th place – Girls’ Breakaway Roping
5th place – Pole Bending
Frank Buchanan
Reserve Champion for Rifle Shoot
Reserve Champion Tie-Down Roping
4th place – Boys’ Goat Tying
5th place – Ribbon Roping with partner Huntley Byrd of Humboldt Rodeo Club
6th place – Chute Dogging
8th place – Team Roping with partner Tucker Nicoll of Douglas Carson Rodeo Club
Kaycee Osterhoudt
Hardluck Award
The 2024 National Finals High School Rodeo will be held July 14-20 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. The Eureka County High School National Qualifying Team is listed below, along with their respective events.
High School
Grant Kiechler – Steer Wrestling
Oliver Buchanan – Trap Shooting
Scarlett Buchanan – Goat Tying, Breakaway Roping
Quil Filippini – Barrel Racing, Pole Bending
Junior High
Henry Buchanan – Tie-Down Roping, Team Roping, Ribbon Roping, Goat Tying, Chute Dogging
Frank Buchanan – Light Rifle Shoot, Tie-Down Roping, Goat Tying
Nicholas Bliss – Light Rifle Shoot
Natalie Bliss – Breakaway Roping
