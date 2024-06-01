High School Rodeo Results

By Bridgett Gray

The Nevada State High School Rodeo Association held its Finals Rodeo last week at the Humboldt County Fairgrounds in Winnemucca. Eureka County was well represented during the week-long competition. The results for the high school and junior high division are below.

High School

Quinn Filippini – 7th place, Boys Cutting



Grant Kiechler – 5th place, Steer Wrestling



Oliver Buchanan – 6th place, Tie-Down Roping

Reserve Champion for Trap Shoot



Scarlett Buchanan – Tied for 3rd place, Breakaway Roping

Reserve Champion for Goat Tying



Quil Filippini – Girls’ Rookie All-Around Champion

1st place – Pole Bending

3rd place – Barrel Racing

7th place – Girls Cutting



Leeah Osterhoudt – 6th place – Goat Tying

Reserve Rookie All-Around Champion

Junior High



Nicholas Bliss – State Champion, Rifle Shoot



Henry Buchanan

State All-Around Cowboy

State Champion Tie-Down Roping

State Champion Chute Dogging

State Champion Boys’ Goat Tying

3rd place – Team Roping

4th place – Ribbon Roping



Natalie Bliss

4th place – Girls’ Breakaway Roping

5th place – Pole Bending



Frank Buchanan

Reserve Champion for Rifle Shoot

Reserve Champion Tie-Down Roping

4th place – Boys’ Goat Tying

5th place – Ribbon Roping with partner Huntley Byrd of Humboldt Rodeo Club

6th place – Chute Dogging

8th place – Team Roping with partner Tucker Nicoll of Douglas Carson Rodeo Club



Kaycee Osterhoudt

Hardluck Award

The 2024 National Finals High School Rodeo will be held July 14-20 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. The Eureka County High School National Qualifying Team is listed below, along with their respective events.

High School

Grant Kiechler – Steer Wrestling

Oliver Buchanan – Trap Shooting

Scarlett Buchanan – Goat Tying, Breakaway Roping

Quil Filippini – Barrel Racing, Pole Bending

Junior High

Henry Buchanan – Tie-Down Roping, Team Roping, Ribbon Roping, Goat Tying, Chute Dogging

Frank Buchanan – Light Rifle Shoot, Tie-Down Roping, Goat Tying

Nicholas Bliss – Light Rifle Shoot

Natalie Bliss – Breakaway Roping