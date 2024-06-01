High School Rodeo Results

By Bridgett Gray

The Nevada State High School Rodeo Association held its Finals Rodeo last week at the Humboldt County Fairgrounds in Winnemucca. Eureka County was well represented during the week-long competition. The results for the high school and junior high division are below.

High School

Quinn Filippini – 7th place, Boys Cutting

Grant Kiechler – 5th place, Steer Wrestling

Oliver Buchanan – 6th place, Tie-Down Roping

Reserve Champion for Trap Shoot

Scarlett Buchanan – Tied for 3rd place, Breakaway Roping

Reserve Champion for Goat Tying


Quil Filippini – Girls’ Rookie All-Around Champion 

1st place – Pole Bending

3rd place – Barrel Racing 

7th place – Girls Cutting

Leeah Osterhoudt – 6th place – Goat Tying

Reserve Rookie All-Around Champion 

Junior High


Nicholas Bliss – State Champion, Rifle Shoot

Henry Buchanan  

State All-Around Cowboy 

State Champion Tie-Down Roping

State Champion Chute Dogging

State Champion Boys’ Goat Tying

3rd place – Team Roping

4th place – Ribbon Roping

Natalie Bliss 

4th place – Girls’ Breakaway Roping 

5th place – Pole Bending

Frank Buchanan 

Reserve Champion for Rifle Shoot

Reserve Champion Tie-Down Roping 

4th place – Boys’ Goat Tying 

5th place – Ribbon Roping with partner Huntley Byrd of Humboldt Rodeo Club 

6th place – Chute Dogging 

8th place – Team Roping with partner Tucker Nicoll of Douglas Carson Rodeo Club

Kaycee Osterhoudt 

Hardluck Award 

The 2024 National Finals High School Rodeo will be held July 14-20 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. The Eureka County High School National Qualifying Team is listed below, along with their respective events.

High School

Grant Kiechler – Steer Wrestling

Oliver Buchanan – Trap Shooting

Scarlett Buchanan – Goat Tying, Breakaway Roping

Quil Filippini – Barrel Racing, Pole Bending

Junior High

Henry Buchanan – Tie-Down Roping, Team Roping, Ribbon Roping, Goat Tying, Chute Dogging

Frank Buchanan – Light Rifle Shoot, Tie-Down Roping, Goat Tying

Nicholas Bliss – Light Rifle Shoot

Natalie Bliss – Breakaway Roping

