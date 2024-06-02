Outdoor recreation partners seek public input on outdoor education programs in Nevada

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation (NDOR) and the Nevada Outdoor Education Advisory Working Group (AWG) are seeking public input through an online public survey.

The AWG is exploring ways to integrate outdoor education and recreation into the PreK-12 public school system, a task established by Assembly Bill 164 during the 2023 legislative session. At the end of the year, the AWG will report its final recommendations to the Nevada State Legislature and may also submit a bill draft request (BDR) for the upcoming 2025 legislative session.

NDOR and the AWG are looking for public input on outdoor education integration concepts to inform this report via an online survey. The survey is available in English and Spanish and is open to current and future educators, school administrators, outdoor educators, parents, students, and community members. As a thank you for participation, respondents can opt to be entered into a drawing for a Visa gift card.

The survey may be accessed using the links below:

English: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7823629/NVS .

Español: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7847744/Spanish-NV-2024-Outdoor-Education ADULT-Survey-ONLINE

Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager urges public participation saying, “I strongly encourage everyone to complete the survey because input from the public and, particularly, those involved in educating our youth, is crucial to ensure the working group can put forward the best recommendations to the legislature.”

This survey was made possible by funding from the Nature Everywhere program, a collaborative initiative by the Children & Nature Network, the National League of Cities and KABOOM!, aimed at increasing equitable access to nature for children in 100 communities where they live, learn, and play by 2025.

For more information on these initiatives and opportunities in outdoor education, please visit ndor.nv.gov or contact the Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation.