As of Thursday afternoon, in the local Republican primary race for County Commissioner, District 3, Mike Schoenwald led Jimmie Davids 71.28% to 28.72%.

In the State Senate, District 19 Republican primary, John Ellison defeated Bill Hockstedler, carrying 59% of the vote.

For the State Board of Education, District 2, incumbent Angela Orr won with 49.11% of the vote.