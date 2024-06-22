Sheriff’s Office Update

On June 7, the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in Crescent Valley for an observed violation. Both the driver, Ricky Huntley, and an unnamed passenger were known narcotic offenders. A search of the vehicle and individuals was conducted after probable cause was established. During the search, a substance consistent with methamphetamines was found in the passenger area. Huntley was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance, intent to sell and attempt to sell and transport a controlled substance. He was released to the hospital due to medical needs.

ECSO personnel conducted a traffic stop June 12, during which the vehicle, once again driven by Ricky Huntley, was confirmed to have been stolen in Utah. Huntley had a revoked license and was required to have an Ignition Interlock Device in his vehicle, which he did not.

Huntley was taken into custody again, seen by the Eureka Justice Court on Thursday, June 13 and released on his own recognizance.

ECSO deputies responded to a call at a residence in Eureka June 17. Upon arrival, deputies heard yelling from a man and woman inside.

When deputies contacted the residents, they identified the male as Aitor Eskandon. Eskandon appeared intoxicated and reportedly became agitated despite deputies’ attempts to de-escalate the situation.

The sheriff’s office said Eskandon shoved a deputy during the encounter and a brief physical altercation ensued. Eskandon was subsequently taken into custody. A minor child was present at the scene during the incident.

Eskandon was booked on breach of the peace, harassment – domestic violence, resisting a public officer and child endangerment.