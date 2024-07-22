75th Miss Nevada crowned in Tahoe

The Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization is celebrating its Diamond Anniversary this year. The organization crowned its 75th Miss Nevada on Friday, June 21 at Bally’s in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

During the Diamond Anniversary, the Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization announced Karrina Ferris as the 75th Miss Nevada June 21, 2024. (Photo by Alli Topper).

Karrina Ferris, from Carson City, won the coveted title after a three-day competition consisting of five components:

Private Interview – 30% of total score

Talent/Her Story – 20%

Health and Fitness – 20%

Evening Gown – 20%

On-Stage Conversation – 10%.

Ferris also took home the People’s Choice Award and the Teresa Benitez-Thompson Overall Interview Award, sponsored by Markham Miller and Rich Martini.

The delegates were asked to share a community service initiative (CSI) and outline their efforts to engage citizens in programs beneficial to their local and state communities.

Ferris’ CSI was “Inform To Reform: Educating America’s Future,” a program advocating for voter education and participation and increased constitutional education in the K-12 education system. She said, “Through Inform To Reform, I have registered over 500 college-aged voters, donated 50 lesson packets to elementary school teachers across Nevada, personally taught over 2,500 Nevada students about the law-making process and the importance of voting and have worked with Governor Joe Lombardo to proclaim the week of Sept. 17 as Constitution Week for all Nevada public school.”

Ferris, a 21-year-old, sixth-generation Nevadan, was born, raised and educated in Northern Nevada. She attended the University of Nevada Reno, recently graduating with her bachelor of arts degree in history and political science. She is currently working towards acceptance into a Top 15 law school. Her goal is to become an attorney specializing in constitutional law. After graduating with her juris doctor degree, she plans to return to Carson City to run for a state senate seat, and eventually, a seat in the United States Congress.

Ferris’ journey in the Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization began when she joined the Princess Program (now Silver State Stars) when she was six years old. She has attended the Miss Nevada Pageant every year since as a Princess, Teen and Miss delegate and has won a combined total of $18,000.00 in scholarship money while competing. She will represent the Silver State at the Miss America Opportunity in January 2025. “I am ecstatic to compete for the title of Miss America! I’ve been watching the competition since I was a young girl and was able to attend Miss America 2014 in person,” said Ferris. Her mentor, Diana Sweeney (now Moss), represented Nevada that year. “Seeing all of the women on stage advocating for their service initiatives, and representing themselves so eloquently was incredibly inspiring to me. I truly cannot wait to be that same source of inspiration for young girls who will watch the competition in January of 2025,” she said.

Nevada’s chapter of the Miss America’s Little Sisters Official Mentoring Program is called the Silver State Stars. Through this program, young girls ages 5-12 have the opportunity to participate in the Miss Nevada and Miss Nevada’s Teen program. Ferris said, “The Silver State Stars Program is one of the most rewarding aspects of competing in the Miss America Opportunity for me. Instilling a love for community service into my Stars, Noelle, Elle, Madi and Harper, truly makes being a mentor so worth it. I also love watching them confidently present themselves in every activity we do, but specifically when they dance on the Miss Nevada stage.”

Ferris herself has been dancing since the age of four. Her talent for the Miss Nevada Competition was Lyrical Dance.

Noelle Gray, one of Ferris’ Little Sisters/Stars, lives in Eureka. She has been involved in the Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization since the age of six. This is her fourth year as a Silver State Star. She became involved in the MNVSO through the Gumm family of Minden, Nevada. Bailey Gumm-Unruh was Miss Nevada’s Teen 2011 and Miss Nevada 2016. Carli Gumm was Miss Nevada’s Teen in 2017. Toni Gumm, mother of Bailey and Carli, is an elementary school teacher in Eureka and was Noelle’s kindergarten teacher. Noelle was previously Carli’s Little Sister in both Nevada and Utah. When asked what she thought of Ferris winning the Miss Nevada title, she said through tears, “I’m so, so happy Karrina won! I knew she would! I can’t wait to go to Miss America!”

Follow Ferris’ journey to Miss America on Instagram @missnevadamao and on Facebook at Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization.