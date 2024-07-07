Crescent Valley Fire Dept quickly resolves potential wildfire

Tracey Mellard

Crescent Valley Fire Dept. along with various other fire fighters respond to fire hazard on June 25.

The Crescent Valley Volunteer fire department was dispatched at 6:17 p.m. to respond to a fire on June 25. Five volunteers, two Boewawe firefighters, two ECSO and seven BLM firefighters responded to a fire caused by a lightning strike. Extreme heat in conjunction with dry vegetation throughout the valley have made various areas in Southern Nevada susceptible to wildfires. Swift action and a light drizzle made it possible for the fire to be quickly resolved. The Crescent Valley Volunteer Dept. said, “We would like to thank our S.O. Deputies for their quick response and willingness to do a job no matter the hard work involved.”