Eureka County Sheriff’s Office shares wanted posters

The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office shared wanted posters of two individuals. Derrick Allison, known to be in the Elko area, is wanted for possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. Allison was in possession of a stolen vehicle in Eureka County, then unlawfully stole another vehicle near Union Pass and SR278 on April 11. Allison failed to appear in district court, which led to a bench warrant being issued for his arrest.

The second wanted poster was for Blaine C. Bacon. Bacon was arrested for a call for service at the Eureka County Courthouse that resulted in a physical altercation with ESCO deputies on April 15. Blaine was released and given a court date. After he failed to appear in court, a no bail warrant was issued by the state of Nevada. He was last known to be outside of the United States.

ESCO is urging the public to reach out with any information that can lead to the arrest of these two individuals. Call ESCO at (775) 237-5330 or 911 or your local law enforcement. ESCO strongly urges the public to not attempt to detain either individual.