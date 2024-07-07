Eureka residents take home world champion title during 2024 National Junior High Finals Rodeo

At the 2024 National Junior High Finals Rodeo, held June 23-29 in Iowa, several young Eureka residents were successful in their competitions.

Louise DeLong (Humboldt Rodeo Club) and Henry Buchanan winning Performance 11 ribbon roping.

Louise DeLong and Henry Buchanan were named the world champion ribbon roping team. Stix and Stella Lee came in hot, climbing 11 places to finish ninth in ribbon roping. Nevada boys breakaway ropers Stix Lee, Pete Mori and Clayton Hiibel took home eighth, ninth and 10th places, respectively. Ben Marvel finished ninth in saddle bronc riding and 13th in bareback riding.