Fairgrounds prepare for Eureka County Fair and Rodeo 

Saddle up for Eureka’s “Buckin’ Good Time” Rodeo and County fair, slated for Aug. 8-11. County fair participants can expect an itinerary full of delicious food, live music, rodeo and obstacle courses, all with free entry.

While county fair participants excitedly await for fair and rodeo festivities to begin, the exhibit hall will be open for entries Aug. 6-7, with the final judging of entries beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday. Another prelude to the county fair will be the 4-H show at 9 a.m. Aug. 7.

The first official day of the fair is jam-packed with the 4-H youth livestock fair at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 4-H livestock sale at 1 p.m. The youth livestock showcases young cattlemen and women, ages 5-19, from exhibitors including 4-H, FFA and Grange and Independents. The 4-H livestock show will have several classes to choose from, including showmanship and breeding as well as classes for beef, swine, lamb, goat, rabbit and poultry, with a few fun classes categorized as costume and hay bale decorating. Buckles and ribbons will be awarded to the winners of each category.

The cook shack will open at 8 a.m. Aug. 9, followed by the flag presentation and national anthem by the Eureka County High School Rodeo Club at 9:45 a.m. Youth team branding will take place in the small and large arena from 10-12 p.m., followed by the gymkhana from 1-5:30 p.m. Youth range stock, located in the large arena, will be held from 6-8 p.m., with the final cornhole tournament held from 6-9 p.m. in the pavilion. There will be a free kidzone entertainment area available from 10-12 p.m.

The mud volleyball tournament commences at 9 a.m. on Aug. 10, followed by the scramble tournament in the exhibit hall at 9:30 a.m. The flag presentation and national anthem start at 9:45 a.m., before team branding in the large arena and the horseshoe tournament that follows mud volleyball. Jackpot for the team branding will be announced at 2 p.m., with prizes for the exhibit hall presented at 6 p.m. There will be another flag presentation at 6 p.m. in the large arena, followed by a concert and dance in the pavilion at 9 p.m. The rodeo will feature mini bulls, breakaway, steer-stopping and ranch broncs. Various prizes, including buckles, will be awarded to the winners of each category. Registration is still open for the rodeo. Text (925)640-1102 to enter.

The final fair day is dedicated to Rhonda Garaventa Memorial ACTRA Team Roping from 9-2 p.m.