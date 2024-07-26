Grants Available for Outdoor Recreation Projects 

Approximately $1,000,000.00 available for recreation development CARSON CITY, NV

The Nevada Division of State Parks is pleased to announce the availability of approximately $1,000,000.00 in federal funds for outdoor recreation development and acquisition projects through the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program. All local governments, including counties, cities, towns, general improvement districts, and Native American tribal governments are potentially eligible for the 50:50 matching grants offered through the program.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund Act of 1964 was enacted to safeguard our natural areas, water resources and cultural heritage, and to provide recreation opportunities to all Americans through the development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities.

Previous projects have included the In Town Park Improvements in Fernley, the development of splash pads in both Carlin and Wells, replacement of obsolete playground equipment at Lions Park in Mineral County and the development of two new parks in the City of Henderson.

The application package and grant manual are available online at WebGrants – Nevada State Parks (webgrantscloud.com). The due date for grant applications is September 6, 2024 by 11:59 p.m. Please contact Elyse Jolly, Park and Recreation Program Manager at 775-684-2775, 775-434-4140 or via email at emjolly@parks.nv.gov with any questions or concerns.

### The Nevada Division of State Parks plans, develops and maintains a system of parks and recreation areas for the use and enjoyment of more than 4 million visitors a year. The division was established in 1963 by the Nevada Legislature to form a new state park agency within the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The division manages and maintains 27 parks, historic sites and recreation areas in Nevada.