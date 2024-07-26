Grants Available for Outdoor Recreation Projects 

Approximately $1,000,000.00 available for recreation development CARSON CITY, NV

The Nevada Division of State Parks is pleased to announce the availability of  approximately $1,000,000.00 in federal funds for outdoor recreation development and acquisition projects  through the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program. All local governments, including  counties, cities, towns, general improvement districts, and Native American tribal governments are  potentially eligible for the 50:50 matching grants offered through the program. 

The Land and Water Conservation Fund Act of 1964 was enacted to safeguard our natural areas, water  resources and cultural heritage, and to provide recreation opportunities to all Americans through the  development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. 

Previous projects have included the In Town Park Improvements in Fernley, the development of splash  pads in both Carlin and Wells, replacement of obsolete playground equipment at Lions Park in Mineral  County and the development of two new parks in the City of Henderson.  

The application package and grant manual are available online at WebGrants – Nevada State Parks  (webgrantscloud.com). The due date for grant applications is September 6, 2024 by 11:59 p.m. Please  contact Elyse Jolly, Park and Recreation Program Manager at 775-684-2775, 775-434-4140 or via email at  emjolly@parks.nv.gov with any questions or concerns. 

