Passport services now available in Eureka

The Eureka Post Office recently added full passport services to its extensive list of public resources. This includes first-time passport applications, passport renewals and passport photos. Postmaster Nikki Cooley and her staff

will handle all steps of the process after an application is submitted.

Please see the information below to make your application process easy and efficient.

Once you’ve made the decision to apply for or renew your passport, visit the post office to pick up the Application for a U.S. Passport and/or Statement of Consent: Issuance of a U.S. Passport to a Child. These forms should be completed before your appointment. You can also fill them out online. Any children’s forms must be notarized before being brought in for passport processing.

To schedule an appointment online, go to tools.usps.com and select Eureka, Nevada, as your location. Scroll down to “Services at This Post Office. Select Passport Appointments-Schedule an Appointment” and fill out all the required information. A separate appointment must be scheduled for each family member, regardless of age. “It is imperative to schedule these appointments online,” said Cooley, “so that we can ensure that there are enough clerks available to handle your individual passport needs as well as routine post office business.” Walk-in appointments are available, but keep in mind that wait time may be much longer than anticipated due to post office clerk availability.

Once you’ve scheduled your appointment(s), gather the proper Proof of U.S. Citizenship and Proof of Identity documents needed by the post office staff to submit your application. This consists of your original birth certificate (copies are not accepted) for citizenship and one of the following for identification purposes: driver’s license (not expired and not temporary or a learner’s permit), previous or current U.S. passport book/card, military identification, federal, state or city government employee identification or certificate of naturalization or citizenship. Your original birth certificate must be submitted with your application and will be returned to you once your passport is issued.

If you do not have a recent two-by-two color photograph that meets passport photo requirements, the post office is able to take one for you for an extra fee. Passport application fees vary depending on the services requested. Accepted forms of payment are personal check, cashier’s check, certified check, traveler’s check or money order. Credit cards are not accepted.

Once a passport application has been submitted, it will take approximately six to eight weeks to process it. You will receive your newly issued U.S. passport book and/or card and your citizenship evidence in two separate mailings.

You also may apply for an expedited passport at the Eureka Post Office for an additional $60.00. You should then receive your passport within one to two weeks.

For more information regarding the passport submission process, please thoroughly read the Application for a U.S. Passport. You can also visit travel.state.gov to check your application status, find helpful online tools and view current fees and processing times. Or, just give Cooley and her staff a call with any questions at (775)237-5257.