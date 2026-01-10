Crescent Valley Town Advisory Board Meeting

The Crescent Valley Town Advisory Board convened on December 17, 2025. During the agenda-setting portion of the meeting, Dale Kersey requested a discussion regarding the high cost of water meter installations. While Chairwoman Diana Kersey suggested a presentation from Public Works Director Jeb Rowley, Mr. Kersey emphasized that his primary concern was the significant price difference he was encountering.

Member Laura Shivers noted that original estimates were presented as approximately $5,000, while Mr. Kersey revealed he had received a quote for $17,000. Shivers expressed concern that these costs warn people “do not plan to live here unless the house is already set up.” Director Rowley agreed to attend the January 7th meeting in person to address these pricing discrepancies.

Photos by Lisa J. Wolf

Laura Shivers, Jeremy Rice and Diana Kersey conference with Sheriff Miles Umina and Undersheriff Charles Cobb.

Town Christmas event

In reviewing the recent town Christmas event, Chairwoman Kersey said, “From what I could see, it turned out very well.” She thanked the Sheriff’s Department “for you all being there” and Deputy Nick Collins for emceeing. Discussion ensued about possible modifications of the community center building, including additional cabinetry, adding electrical outlets and even the possibility of increasing the size of the building to accommodate the growing town population. “I am sorry to say, but we are going to have to look at expanding that building. It is too tight in there,” Vice Chair Rice said. “I think we need to go at least another section to get a little more room in there. We’re maxxing it out now,” and “Crescent Valley is going to grow.” Rice thought that needed to be considered in the 2027 budget.

Asked how the building could be expanded, Rice said, “All they’ll do is basically build onto it two more sections, or a section” and “pull off the end wall.”

Shivers noted people were happy with the parade, and Rice stated next year’s parade is being planned for.

Sheriff Miles Umina and Undersheriff Charles Cobb at CVTAB.

EMS and MedEx contract

County EMT Brent Jones gave an update on the emergency medical services, including noting that the contract with MedEx for services to Crescent Valley is underway. Resident Dave Mason expressed serious concerns about the number of calls, quality and speed of service. “There are a lot of people in town here that their medical needs don’t fall 40 minutes out,” he said. Vice Chair Rice assured Mason the contract is being worked on, “and once that’s done, then it’ll be put in front of the commission to be signed. We’re hoping Jan. 6 is when it will get signed.”

Shivers noted, “It’s not just here.” She related that Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital is also strained at times.

Rice said, “The mine has been a huge help.” She called on the commission to find the funding for the MedEx contract “so that our citizens are taken care of in our county.”

Sheriff Miles Umina noted “the commissioners and Nikki [Cooley] are working really hard on” the EMS issue. “It’s their priority to have EMS up here.”

Kim Cagle Sewell, who recently passed her EMT exam, will be starting as the civil processor for the Sheriff’s Office in Crescent Valley. Jeremy Rice asked Sheriff Umina, “What if something happens and she is needed?”

Umina said, “Life safety is my priority; so, if she has to go, she has to go.”

Fiscal Year 2026 budget

The board then moved to items being considered for the Fiscal Year 2026 budget. Rice received pricing for 8’ x 16’ tennis backboards ranging from $3,639 to $3,185. He looked at a roll-around style net that can be moved and “stuck against the fence” for approximately $1,600. “That would allow us to move it out of the way, make it easier.”

Crescent Valley streetlights

Deputy Collins came forward during public comment to raise the issue of more streetlights. “It’s $300 to $500 to put in a streetlight, and it’s $27 a month for that light,” Collins related. “Crescent Valley is pitch-black at night, and patrolling around it’s a safety concern.”

Christina Tucker received a letter back from NV Energy that said they can’t put lights on Hwy. 306, which is NDOT right-of-way.

The vice chair asked Rowley where monies for lights would come from, and Rowley said the Crescent Valley Town budget would pay, as coordinated between the CVTAB and NV Energy.

The topic will be added to the next agenda.

Rabies protocol

Sergeant Brian Shoaf and Laura Shivers were both recently bitten by a dog, and Sheriff Umina said there were 74 dog calls for Crescent Valley in 2025, with three dog bites reported.

The dog that bit Shoaf and Shivers is dead and “has been sent off for testing to see if it has rabies,” Sheriff Umina said, with results “in a week or two.”

When Shivers went to the emergency room, she was told the signs of rabies would “show in just a few days. But if the test is two weeks out, I have to go in and have the shot.”

Umina said, “Our protocol is if you’re bit and one of our deputies is bit and there’s no shot record, then they have to go through the entire rabies protocol until it comes back as being negative.”

Dale Kersey asked what is done if a dog has bitten multiple people and is still alive.

Sheriff Umina said, “It needs to be reported,” and “after the second time it’s come up that it’s vicious and it’s bit someone, then it becomes the county’s property and it’s euthanized.”

Umina said the 74 dog-related calls only include Crescent Valley and not Eureka.

Cobb said, “We’re trying to correlate a registration for all the dogs” with a “free vet clinic or cheaper shot date” and offer “free registration so we can start identifying some of these dogs” and “get some ownership established.”

Secretary Christina Tucker said the dog clinic is usually “held in the cooler months.” It was in August this year, and she will reach out to the provider and the Sheriff’s Office to coordinate dates.

Cobb noted dogs can be registered online with pictures and proof of vaccination, and “we’ll send you the dog tag.”

Umina commented he had a great time at the Christmas party.

Public Works director corrects information

Public Works director Jeb Rowley commented that “there was some information that went out. I talked to the sheriff and undersheriff about this, too. I just want to make sure, because I don’t want this to be misunderstood when there’s an article in the paper that would suggest that speed limit signs, or signs like that don’t matter…I want everybody to know that the law enforcement has been citing people out on that road and issuing those citations and the ones that I am aware, or the one I am aware of, did result in a conviction…I did reach out to the court and did clarify that there was a conviction from one of the citations issued on the JD Ranch Road.”

Cobb said, “On that sign comment, Jeb has contacted and spoke with me multiple times regarding the stop signs” and “is fully onboard with trying to get these projects moving. We’re all working together to try and make everything better.”

The Crescent Valley Town Advisory Board approved the agenda notice and meeting minutes for December 3, 2025.