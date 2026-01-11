Infrastructure, opioids and housing focus of commission meeting

The Dec. 16 meeting of the Eureka County Commission, local senior centers celebrated a successful month of service and holiday preparations, the board grappled with the looming complexities of a massive interstate power project, deepening housing concerns and the need for a comprehensive response to opioid challenges.

Greenlink North: Energy for the state, pressure for the county

A primary focus of the session was a detailed update on the Greenlink North Transmission Project. Representatives from NV Energy, including government relations advisor Chloe Chisum and permitting manager Charles Hutchison, appeared before the board to outline the massive undertaking.

The project is the northern leg of a statewide system designed to strengthen Nevada’s energy distribution. Greenlink North will stretch 300 miles from Churchill County to White Pine County, carrying 525 kilovolts of power. While the project is a win for state infrastructure, its local footprint is significant: 41 miles of the line will cut through Eureka County.

While Hutchison noted that NV Energy values its partnership with the county, local officials raised immediate concerns regarding land use and infrastructure. Natural Resource Director Jake Tibbitts pointed out that the proposed route targets several county roads for upgrades.

“The county holds [these roads] in trust for the public” Tibbitts reminded the developers, noting that a formal road use and maintenance agreement would be mandatory. NV Energy confirmed they are “fully on-board” with inking such an agreement.

The housing “perfect storm”

The most pressing concern regarding the Greenlink project, however, isn’t the wires — it’s the workers. Construction in Eureka County is slated for 2027-2028, bringing an estimated 200 to 400 workers to the area for roughly six months.

Tibbitts warned that this timetable creates a “perfect storm” for the local housing market. The Greenlink construction coincides with several regional mines ramping up operations, each bringing their own hundreds of transient workers.

“Housing is already a huge issue here,” Tibbitts said. “RV parks are full. You drive through town, anywhere somebody can park an RV trailer, there’s an RV trailer parked there.”

Mat Johns of NV Energy, attending via phone, acknowledged the challenge but noted that a formal housing evaluation wouldn’t occur until 2026. This prompted the commission to request direct involvement in determining the location of worker camps to ensure they do not overwhelm local emergency services, fire and medical resources.

Opioid settlement: A $500,000 opportunity

The commission also took a decisive step toward addressing opioid challenges. Amy Hyne-Sutherland of the Nevada Association of Counties reported on a community needs survey that revealed a stark reality: Over 81% of Eureka residents believe there are currently no readily available resources for opioid use treatment in the county.

Under the One Nevada Agreement, the state is set to receive $864 million in settlement funds. To access its share — estimated at over $500,000 — Eureka County must complete a formal Opioid Needs Assessment.

“I think this is probably the tip of the iceberg of potential grants that we could access just by having this plan in place,” noted Justice Dorothy Rowley.

The commission followed the recommendation to hire Impact Evaluation and Assessment Services for $8,300 to finalize the assessment. This plan will serve as the master document required to apply for state opioid abatement dollars, which Sheriff Miles Umina noted could also fund specialized training for his department.

Public safety and law enforcement

Sheriff Umina and Undersheriff Chad Cobb presented a modernization plan for the Sheriff’s Office, specifically regarding department policies. Umina revealed that the current manual has not been updated since 2016, leaving the county “behind the curve” as state and federal laws change.

“Policies are guardrails,” Umina said. “They basically keep you on the road and help with liability.”

The board approved a contract with Lexipol, a company specializing in legally-vetted law enforcement policy, to rewrite the manual, a process expected to take six to nine months.

In addition to policy updates, the Sheriff’s Office reported a busy November with 1,575 incidents, though notably resulting in zero arrests. Animal control remains a point of friction. Umina noted that while county ordinances limit households to six dogs, some residents are currently housing “30-plus,” prompting a need to tighten local dog ordinances.

EMS and health care: A new partnership in Crescent Valley

Emergency medical services are also seeing a shift. EMS director Nichole Cooley praised volunteers and the MedEx service for handling a surge of calls in November, including a day where four calls came in simultaneously in Crescent Valley.

The commission approved moving forward on a $300,000 contract with MedEx to provide primary ambulance coverage in Crescent Valley. This arrangement allows local volunteers to focus on training and licensure while ensuring 24/7 coverage.

“This gives us a cushion to get our volunteers trained up,” Cooley said, noting that MedEx would be the “first out” on calls, with volunteers providing essential secondary support.

Public Works and Natural Resources

Public Works director Jeb Rowley provided a comprehensive year-end report, highlighting the “general repair” mode of the county. From a new paint job at the Eureka Senior Center to repairing sound systems at the ball fields hit by lightning, the department is clearing the decks for 2026.

Notable upcoming projects include the resurfacing of the Eureka swimming pool deck and locker rooms, with bid openings scheduled for February.

On the environmental front, Natural Resources Director Tibbitts reported that the Diamond Valley Groundwater Management Plan is showing positive effects on the land, despite a “hot, dry and windy summer.” Pumping held steady at 55,000 acre-feet, thanks in part to the retirement of certain water rights. However, Tibbitts warned that the plan will only get “harder and harder” as allowed pumping levels decrease in the coming seasons.

Business of the board: Key approvals

In a marathon session of administrative actions, the commission approved over $1.45 million in expenditures. Key approvals included:

New Patrol Vehicles: Two Chevy Tahoe pickups for the Sheriff’s Office ($140,000 total).

Two Chevy Tahoe pickups for the Sheriff’s Office ($140,000 total). Infrastructure Design: $293,950 for the Eureka Town Phase 2C engineering and design.

$293,950 for the Eureka Town Phase 2C engineering and design. Technology Upgrades: Renewals for door-control software and social media archiving to ensure transparency and security.

Renewals for door-control software and social media archiving to ensure transparency and security. Room Tax Update: The County Room Tax Ordinance was amended to include rentals of “one or more rooms,” a move which will capture revenue from Airbnb and RV rentals in the growing short-term rental market.

At the senior centers, Eureka served 647 meals in November and 635 in Crescent Valley.