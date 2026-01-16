Medical expense supplement payment offered to Eureka County residents

Eureka County residents may be entitled to receive a 75% supplement payment on services including office visits, lab draw-included tests processed by William Bee Ririe Hospital, x-rays and respiratory visits that were provided at the Crescent Valley or Eureka Clinic. The supplement payment does not apply to services including recipients from another WBHR Financial Assistance program, copayments, lab tests processed outside of WBRH and services provided at WBRH (including emergency room visits, WBHR Ely Clinic and hospital out-patient and in-patient visits).

Self-payment patients can receive the 75% supplement payment, or third-party insurance coverage can receive the 75% price supplement after the patient receives the EOB. The patient would need to contact WBHR Billing Department to apply for the supplement payment.

For questions or concerns, patients are encouraged to call 775-289-3001 ext. 614. It’s strongly encouraged to have the patient’s EOBs in hand at the time of assistance, or stop by the William Bee Ririe billing office.