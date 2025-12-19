Mining, new businesses and public safety focus of network meeting

Community leaders, business owners and public service representatives gathered Dec. 9 for a joint meeting of the Eureka Business Network and Eureka Main Street to discuss ongoing projects, upcoming milestones and the challenges facing Eureka County as it grows.

A central topic of the meeting was continued mining activity and its role in the local economy. Representatives shared updates on major projects while emphasizing the need for careful community planning to keep pace with growth.

McEwen Mining announced a $150,000 donation to the Eureka Early Learning Center/Boys & Girls Club, with a check expected this week, along with potential annual operating support pending approval. Company officials also shared updates on exploration results at Windfall Canyon, Lookout Mountain, permitting at Gold Bar South and plans that could extend the mine’s life. While employee turnover has decreased, housing remains a challenge for recruiting and retaining workers. The mine has also gone five years without a lost-time accident, including on-site contractors. McEwen currently employs 110 workers and is looking to add 14 more next year.

I80 Gold reported progress on its Advanced Network Portals project, with a target of 2,000 feet of advancement by the end of 2025. The company discussed future plans for the Lower Archimedes Underground project, which could employ 110 to 120 people, and the Mineral Point open-pit project, projecting to bring 650 to 700 jobs following a four- to five-year permitting process. Leaders noted these projects align with Eureka’s long-term economic growth but will require proactive planning for housing and infrastructure. Company representatives added that I80 Gold maintains a community advisory council and has partnered with the University of Nevada, Reno to conduct an updated community and economic development survey. The effort includes online surveys and planning workshops with local stakeholders, including economic development partners, to support a community-driven approach as development moves forward.

Local business development was also highlighted during the meeting. Tequila Trails restaurant, located in the Jackson House, is targeting a January 2026 opening after delays related to liquor licensing. It will be open seven days a week. There will also be a website available for use once the restaurant is up and running.

A new laundromat featuring four coin-operated, 20-pound machines and two coin-operated, 40-pound machines is expected to open around the beginning of 2026. Eureka Laundromat will be open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will employ a part-time attendant.

Boho Beauty, a new beauty salon, will be located inside the laundromat. Services offered include lashes, facials, waxing, nails, pedicures, teeth whitening, tooth gems and hair appointments. Boho Beauty is expected to open at the beginning of 2026 and will be open every other weekend by appointment only. Mr. and Mrs. Clean, a residential and commercial cleaning company located in Eureka, is also welcoming new clients.

Existing businesses reported recent improvements as well. Raines Market upgraded its point-of-sale system to improve card transaction speed at the gas pumps. It is now able to accept all non-branded fleet cards. There is a new Verizon cell tower behind the supermarket, enabling faster cellphone signals throughout town. Raines recently enclosed its garden center. The enclosure has helped reduce product loss caused by weather and wildlife, lowered humidity levels and significantly decreased shrink. Store representatives noted the improvements have prevented lumber from warping and reduced damage to feed and other supplies, allowing the business to run additional sales and offer competitive lumber pricing. The enclosed space has also improved safety and accessibility during winter months, making it easier for customers to access the area without slick or icy conditions. Champs announced the launch of a new loyalty program, offering a free item after 10 purchases and additional app-based discounts.

The school district reported stable funding despite statewide enrollment declines. Current enrollment stands at 297 students, slightly down from 344 in 2018. Crescent Valley currently has around 35 students enrolled. The Eureka elementary principal is expected to retire after this year, with a search for her replacement scheduled to begin in January 2026. Tate Else, Eureka County School Superintendent, received the award for Superintendent of the Year for the state of Nevada.

The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office reported ongoing efforts to strengthen local public safety. The department is in the process of hiring a jail sergeant, a step expected to allow the county jail to reopen, as well as a deputy for Crescent Valley. Officials said they are also addressing speeding concerns on Main Street in Eureka and in Crescent Valley using community feedback. Sheriff Miles Umina encouraged residents to report suspicious activities/people right away. The long-term goal is to reach full staffing levels: four deputies, two sergeants, two detentions and one jail sergeant.

Officials reported that dental services operating out of the Eureka County Medical Building have reached the six-month mark since opening and are now maintaining a consistently full schedule in partnership with Gallagher Dental Care out of Elko, Nevada. The clinic space, which had been vacant for several months, was restored with county support, including new clinical chairs, computers, a dedicated sterilization area and updated dental equipment. Services are currently offered every Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with increasing demand as patients return for six-month follow-up visits while new patients continue to be accepted. Staffing includes three local employees and Dr. Morris S. Gallagher. The office provides a wide range of services including exams, cleanings, x-rays, crowns, bridges, extractions and cosmetic dentistry, while more complex procedures such as root canals and implants are referred to the Elko office. Most insurance plans are accepted along with cash-pay options, improving access to care for seniors, families and children who previously had to travel out of town for dental care.

Melissa Sestanovich, a physical therapist with Rehab Services of Nevada, provides local physical therapy services in Eureka on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, typically between 8 a. m. and 5 p.m. She treats patients of all ages through in-clinic visits and home health services with Genesis Home Health. She has worked in the community since 2019. Most insurance plans are accepted and a doctor’s referral is generally not required, though Medicare patients do need a physician referral. Call the William B. Ririe Clinic in Eureka for Sestanovich’s contact information.

Officials reported that services at William B. Ririe Clinic in Eureka continue to operate steadily, with patient volumes increasing and positive community feedback. The clinic provides weekday care with on-call and weekend emergency coverage, coordinating after-hours needs through established on-call procedures with the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office. Visiting specialists, including a cardiology provider from Ely and a podiatrist, travel to Eureka one or more times a month, expanding access to specialty care locally. Clinic leadership noted that staffing remains stable. Weekly team meetings are held to support coordination and patient care, and recent facility improvements, including interior updates and new x-ray equipment, are expected to further enhance services for the community. Weekend x-ray coverage is not currently available in Eureka, and the issue will be reviewed at an upcoming meeting.

Main Street representatives provided a year-end update, noting the installation of downtown banners and wayfinding signs, with some signs temporarily removed and expected to be reinstalled. Plans are underway to work with the county on new downtown lighting within the next year as part of broader community upgrades. Local businesses were encouraged to apply for the American Express Small Business Grant of up to $20,000, which is currently open and closes January 16, 2026. Please contact Kristan Umina for application assistance. Organizers announced upcoming leadership transitions, a call for volunteers and board members, and plans to continue downtown improvement efforts into 2026.

Eureka County Emergency Services Director Nichole Cooley reported major operational changes since assuming the role in January, including closer coordination with the sheriff’s department and increased community outreach.

The department has expanded post-911 follow-up efforts, particularly for elderly residents, working with the senior center and Genesis Home Health to ensure individuals receive medications, services and continued care after emergencies.

Emergency Services currently operates with two full-time employees in Eureka and relies heavily on volunteers. Officials said call volume has doubled, driven by mine activity, mine bus accidents and highway traffic, increasing the need for additional staff.

Recently approved medical protocols allow responders to administer up to 32 medications, up from 13, including pain management and respiratory treatments for adults and children. Improved coordination with fire departments and mutual aid partners has strengthened responses to multi-patient incidents, with joint training now underway for mass-casualty events.

The ASPRE program was launched to introduce high school students to emergency and medical careers through tours, certifications, ride-alongs and scholarships, with three students from Eureka County High School currently participating. More are expected to join in the future.

The department is actively recruiting, including through a driver-only EMS program, though licensed medical personnel remains a critical need.

Part two of the Eureka Business Network recap will appear next week.